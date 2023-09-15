A soggy start will lead to some sunshine later today

ATLANTA — It will be a soggy start to your day.
Thursday’s storms caused flash flooding across parts of the metro and the rain has stuck around through this morning.
Scattered showers will continue throughout the morning and will become more isolated heading into the afternoon, Severe Weather Team 2 says.
“There will be some sunshine for your Friday afternoon,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Here is what you need to know:
- Scattered showers through the morning
- Drier conditions into Friday afternoon
- Isolated showers and storms ahead for Saturday
When we will finally dry out, RIGHT NOW on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
©2023 Cox Media Group