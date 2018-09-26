0 Sister of victim in summer crime spree demands justice

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is getting our first look at the 24-year-old who was nearly killed by the same teens police said murdered an Atlanta grandmother.

Ashley Graves was shot and nearly killed in a carjacking at a convenience store Sept. 17th.

“We are praying for a full recovery," her sister, Anna Graves, told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaques in an exclusive sit-down interview.

On Monday, we told you that detectives told Channel 2's Tony Thomas that after Khalid Bays turned himself in for the murder of Beverly Jenkins, their case broke wide open.

Thomas was there when officers brought another suspect,18-year-old Geovanni Perez, into Lilburn police headquarters. Perez was arrested in connection with the murder of Rahmier Gardner outside of a bowling alley last July.

Adarius Jones and Bays were charged in Jenkins' murder after police found surveillance video of the teens near where the grandmother was killed during an attempted carjacking in August.

Investigators said Jones and Bays were in Ashley Graves' white Nissan the day after the carjacking. Jones was arrested, but Bays escaped after he ran away from the car chase and an Atlanta crash.

He turned himself in last week and apparently gave police enough to connect Perez with Gardner's murder.

Ashley Graves’ family said while they know the Jenkins family is grieving, they believe she was Ashley Graves’ guardian angel.

"It really makes you feel like Beverly was with Ashley that night. She was with her that night, because my sister could have lost her life easily," Anna Graves said.

