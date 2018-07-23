ATLANTA - Showers and storms are likely to start a wet pattern for the week.
Monday morning is off to a nice start, with sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and low 70.
“There is plenty of moisture and enough instability for scattered showers and storms at any time during the day. They will diminish overnight, but redevelop again tomorrow,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Karen Minton said.
Rain chances are at 60 percent for Monday.
Showers and storms will be numerous later Monday, Severe Weather Team 2 Meterorologist Brian Monahan said.
General pattern favors a trough -- dip in the jet stream -- in the east for most of the next 7-10 days though... that would mean above average rain/near to below average temps— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) July 23, 2018
By nighttime, there is a break but there is a potential for more wet weather into the overnight hours.
An upper low-pressure system sits over Georgia and will hang around through Tuesday.
It will weaken slightly, but still have enough energy to produce showers and storms over the next couple of days, Minton said.
