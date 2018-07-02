Showers, storms possible Monday afternoon

ATLANTA - It could be another rainy start to the week Monday.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of showers in your area on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
It is a warm and humid start to Monday.
“An upper level disturbance will be moving farther west of us over the next couple of days. (There are still chances) for showers and storms for the Fourth of July, but I expect fewer of them,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
An upper level disturbance will be moving farther west of us over the next couple of days... still showers/storms for #July4th, but I expect fewer of them.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) July 2, 2018
