  • Showers, storms possible Monday afternoon

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    ATLANTA - It could be another rainy start to the week Monday.

    It is a warm and humid start to Monday.

    “An upper level disturbance will be moving farther west of us over the next couple of days. (There are still chances) for showers and storms for the Fourth of July, but I expect fewer of them,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

