Shootout at gas station ends in crash; 1 man dead, 1 injured

ATLANTA - A double shooting outside an Atlanta gas station ends in crash and one person dead.
Police told Channel 2’s Darryn Moore they were called out to a gas station on Martin Luther King Drive. SW early Tuesday morning after an argument between two men.
“There was an altercation that happened in the Quick Mart that resulted gunfire,” said Atlanta Capt. LeAnne Browning.
Officers found one man shot in the parking lot. Police said that person exchanged gunfire with the second man, who sped off in a red car. He was later found dead.
We're talking to investigators about the details of the deadly shooting, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Another gas station shooting. One person is dead, another injured. @DarrynMooreWSB is live in SW Atlanta 5AM on @wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/S709dgIogE— Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) August 28, 2018
