Shooting investigation underway after man shot, killed in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that led to the death of a man in northwest Atlanta.
Police say they responded to 526 Magnolia Street in reference to a person shot call.
When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
