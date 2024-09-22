Shooting investigation underway after man shot, killed in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a shooting that led to the death of a man in northwest Atlanta.

Police say they responded to 526 Magnolia Street in reference to a person shot call.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead on scene by medical personnel.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

