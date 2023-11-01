Shooter fires 40+ rounds into northwest Atlanta home injuring family, police say

ATLANTA — A mother is in the hospital after someone fired more than 40 bullets into her home, wounding her and two others in northwest Atlanta.

A guest in the home said it seems like the gunfire would never end.

The family said they now plan to move.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“It’s just scary for me right now,” the daughter of the woman shot told Channel 2′s Tom Jones.

She didn’t reveal her identity out of concern for her safety.

She is still frightened after she was inside the home when a gunman - or gunmen - sprayed the home with dozens of bullets.

She said someone could have died. “It’s a miracle. I feel like we all should have been at least hurt,” she pointed out.

Three people inside the home were hit.

The woman’s mother suffered the worst of it.

“The doctors say she is stable but they’re trying to figure out if they should save her foot or not,” her daughter explained.

It was around 3:30 Wednesday morning on Johnson Road when shots hit the home.

A guest in the home said the barrage of gunfire woke her up.

“It’s like, wait a minute. This house is getting shot up,” she said.

They were in the back of the house, so they weren’t hurt.

The mother, her boyfriend, and a relative were asleep in the front of the home and got hit.

The daughter showed Jones the bullets in the home. “There’s three right here,” she said, pointing out the bullet holes in one section of the home. “This is how my uncle got shot,” she said.

The daughter said her uncle suffered a graze wound.

And so did her mother’s boyfriend.

Her mother was hit in the foot.

The daughter said police told her the shooters used a rifle and a 9mm handgun in the attack.

TRENDING STORIES:

The daughter said the shooters wanted to kill people. “We don’t know,” she said.

All she knows is her family doesn’t feel safe here anymore.

“We’re looking for somewhere to go right now,” she said.

Atlanta Police said are continuing to investigate.

The grandmother said she’s lived at the home for about 14 years and this is the third time someone has fired shots at her home or a car here.

She said she doesn’t bother anyone and has no idea who’s pulling the trigger or why.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Thieves across Atlanta stealing cooking oil, and it could cause big problems for you

©2023 Cox Media Group