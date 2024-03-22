‘She’s so young:’ Metro Atlanta reacts to Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis

ATLANTA — Inside a boutique tucked in Norcross, people from the metro were discussing Princess Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis Friday afternoon.

“That’s such a shock,” said Gerry McCloy. “She’s so young, you know? A mother of three young children.”

McCloy is from Scotland and stopped to shop at Taste of Britain. She told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco that, in this store, you’ll meet people from across the UK who do business in England, have family there, all of whom follow the monarchy closely.

Now, they’re learning two of the most popular members, King Charles III and Princess Kate, have cancer.

Locals who work at the store, like Debbie McGinnis, said the Princess of Wales is the face who drew their attention to the royals recently, and hearing she’s undergoing chemotherapy now gave her instant chills.

“You just want to cry, and she’s so young,” said McGinnis.

She said concern was growing since the princess had been out of the public eye for months.

“You know something is going on when you don’t see her,” said McGinnis.

She is holding on to Kate’s latest video statement in which she says she has top doctors on her team.

McCloy said maybe the celebrity status will remind others to start their own health checkups.

“So, that is a good thing that might come out of it,” said McCloy.

