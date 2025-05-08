Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of North Georgia as storms move toward state

ATLANTA — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the northern counties of the Channel 2 Action News viewing area as storms begin to move into the state.

Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Dawson, Fannin, Floyd, Forsyth, Gilmer, Gordon, Habersham, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Rabun, Towns, Union, and White counties are under the Severe Thunderstorm Watch until midnight.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the northern counties until midnight. Damaging wind, large hail, and a brief tornado are possible. I'm tracking it live on Channel 2. pic.twitter.com/PYDhwGe7j5 — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) May 8, 2025

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said the storms cold cause damaging winds, some large hail, and a low risk of a brief tornado.

Severe Weather Team 2 will be watching the storms throughout the night. And anytime we have a tornado warning, we will have live coverage immediately on Channel 2.

©2025 Cox Media Group