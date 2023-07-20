Severe storms leave destructive path across North Georgia

ATLANTA — Severe storms moving through North Georgia are leaving a destructive path.

The storms caused the outside wall of a gym in Calhoun to collapse Thursday afternoon. The Calhoun Police Department said no one was injured but were asking people to avoid the area.

Trees have been uprooted across the area and the storms have also dumped hail in parts.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Tree snapped by storm in Canton (Kerianne)

