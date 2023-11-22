‘Several suspects’ detained as APD searches for wanted person at apartment complex

ATLANTA — Several people are in custody after police searched a Brookhaven apartment complex for a wanted person.

The North Metro SWAT team was requested to assist Atlanta police during the investigation at the ARIUM Lenox Park on Gables Drive, according to Brookhaven police.

Police were serving the arrest warrant at the complex just before 3:45 p.m., but did not comment on if the person they were searching for was arrested.

Investigators have not identified the person they were searching for.

Atlanta police say during their investigation, they detained “several suspects.”

It’s unclear how many people were detained or if any of those people will be charged and what charges they might face.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

