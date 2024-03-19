Several charged after undercover sting nabs unauthorized rideshare drivers at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — An undercover operation at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport led to multiple people facing charges.

The operation began on Friday targeting non-registered rideshare drivers operating at the airport.

During the sting, Atlanta airport police cited six people for working as unauthorized rideshare drivers.

Officials stated that officers arrested multiple for violating airport regulations. Two of the individuals tried to get away from police but were quickly identified and their vehicle tag numbers were documented.

“Our team and ATL Enforcement worked 􀆟tirelessly to execute this operation seamlessly, and the results speak for themselves,” said APD Airport Precinct Maj. Kelley Collier III. “We remain vigilant in our efforts to identify and apprehend individuals who disregard airport regulations, defending the well-being of our passengers and the integrity of our operations.”

