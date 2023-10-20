Serial rapist arrested after attacking 4 people, APD says

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is announcing the arrest of a serial rapist from earlier this year.

According to police, they have connected four rape cases from late 2022 and early 2023 to one suspect.

Police officials will be offering more details on the investigation on Friday afternoon. Watch the news conference LIVE on WSBTV.com and the WSB-TV app.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The suspect was arrested on March 30 and remains in jail.

Officials have not released the identity of the suspect, saying doing so could jeopardize their investigation due to the possibility of more victims coming forward.

The suspect’s exact charges are unclear.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Data released by APD earlier this year suggested the number of rapes in the city of Atlanta is down 68% compared to roughly the same period as last year.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Attorney Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty, won’t go to trial in Georgia election interference case Channel 2 Action News has learned that former President Donald Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro has taken a plea deal in the Georgia election interference case.

©2023 Cox Media Group