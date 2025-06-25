Sen. Warnock says Georgians on Medicaid will suffer if Pres. Trump’s tax bill passes

ATLANTA — President Donald Trump hopes to sign what he calls the big beautiful tax bill in less than two weeks, but some Georgia Democrats are vocal about how the bill will impact healthcare.

On Wednesday, Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock said Georgians need Medicaid and he’s doubling down on his criticism.

“Georgia is a clear case in why we need to make sure that we are standing up in the midst of this fight around the reconciliation bill,” Warnock said.

President Trump hopes to have it by July 4. GOP leaders are hoping to hold a Senate floor vote on the bill this week.

“It’s a plan to cut taxes, lower prices, secure the border, and of course, to strengthen our nation,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) said.

“We have so many Georgians who count on Medicaid, and 71% of the people on Medicaid in Georgia are children. Make no mistake, if they pass this bill in its current form a lot less people will have the coverage that they need," Warnock said.

Trump is expected to ramp up talks around the bill when he returns from the NATO Summit in the Netherlands.

“The leader needs to get with the rural hospitals, and he needs to satisfy their concerns and make sure that they can stay open,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said.

We’ve got over 500,000 people in the health care coverage gap in Georgia and instead of simply accepting the medicaid expansion, which largely covers the working poor, our state legislature and our governor decided to reject the medicaid expansion," Warnock explained.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Gov. Brian Kemp, whose office released the following statement that reads in part:

“What is absolutely certain, though, is that congressional inaction will result in a massive tax increase on millions of hardworking Georgians.”

