Second suspect arrested 2 years after deadly southwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — After two years on the run, Atlanta police have made an arrest in the case of a deadly 2023 shooting.

APD says they arrested Jyquez Harvey in connection with the murder of Julian Kolb.

Kolb was found on February 17, 2023, at a home on Allegheny Street in southwest Atlanta.

Police say Kolb was found shot to death.

Last month, police arrested Blain Stafford in connection with Kolb’s death.

Both Stafford and Harvey are charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

They were booked into the Fulton County Jail.

