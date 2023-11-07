Search widens for 3 suspects in Atlanta school bus crash, officer-involved shooting

ATLANTA — Police are searching for three suspects who ran after a stolen car they were riding in crashed into a school bus near Greenbriar Mall in Southwest Atlanta.

A fourth suspect, who fired shots at police and was wounded with return gunfire, has been taken into custody.

“When I arrived home, I noticed there was a lot of activity, helicopters and police. The whole area was locked down,” neighbor Gregory Bethea told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

Georgia State Police attempted to stop the car on Campbellton Road on Monday afternoon. The car kept going, ran a traffic light and crashed into the school bus. None of the four children on the bus were hurt.

Regan obtained surveillance video, which shows four men jumping out of a wrecked car and running into a residential area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say one of the suspects, 18-year-old Jaron Peters, of Atlanta, opened fire at Georgia State Troopers as he was running. Police returned fire. Peters then allegedly attempted to break into two homes in a neighborhood to escape police.

“The neighbor across the street, they tried to break into her house. They tried to kick her rear door in,” said Bethea.

Bethea told Channel 2 Action News that the suspect then tried to enter his home.

“The same guy attempted to go through the fence on my property, But at that time, he was apprehended by police,” Bethea said.

Peters was taken to a local hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Police have not provided an update on his condition or disclosed whether he has been transferred to jail.

Police have not released the identities of the three other suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Georgia researchers creating a buzz to help save the honeybee population Honeybees are responsible for pollinating one-third of the world’s food supply.

©2023 Cox Media Group