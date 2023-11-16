Scooter rider dies after being hit by MARTA bus

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a deadly crash at the Arts Center MARTA Station in midtown Atlanta.
MARTA says a bus entering the station on W. Peachtree St. hit a person on a scooter.
The crash happened shortly before 10:30 Tuesday night.
We are working to get more details.
