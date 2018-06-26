ATLANTA - More scattered strong to severe storms are ahead Tuesday after rain and storms moved through metro Atlanta Monday.
The main risks are heavy rain, frequent lightning, and 40 to 60 mph wind gusts that could bring down trees and power lines.
“More upper level energy moving our way from the west will mean another round of showers and storms today, some strong, with lots of heat before that,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
So far, June is 3 degrees above average, Monahan said.
He said temperatures in the 90s will likely continue through the end of the month.
