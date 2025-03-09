Scattered showers and cooler temps today

ATLANTA — Temperatures are much cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

We will experience scattered showers on and off today.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said those showers will become more widespread as we get later into the evening and into the overnight hours.

Monday stays cool with scattered morning showers, then clearing.

High temperatures on Monday will be in the 50s in the metro area, and in the lower to mid-60s in the western counties.

Later in the workweek, we warm up and dry out with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

