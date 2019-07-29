Robbery crew that stabbed man near Piedmont Park tied to similar attack

Police believe a dangerous robbing crew is catching victims off guard before stabbing and robbing them in Midtown Atlanta.
The first attack happened near Peachtree Road and 4th Street, where the victim was stabbed eight times. Another man was stabbed and beaten as he walked near Piedmont Park Saturday.
Atlanta police held a news conference today to address what they plan to do to catch the attackers. Police said they believe this crew could become more violent.
The extra steps police are taking to help keep you safe and the help they want from the public, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
