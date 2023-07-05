Running to the altar: Couple gets engaged after finishing Peachtree Road Race together

ATLANTA — Love is in the air and on Peachtree Road.
Michael Gomez and Jessica Rudolph run the Peachtree Road Race together every year. The couple says it’s one of their annual Fourth of July traditions.
When the couple finished the 6.2-mile race through the streets of Buckhead and midtown Atlanta in Piedmont Park, they posed for a group photo with some friends.
The friends all stepped aside to let Gomez and Rudolph take a picture together and then video of the proposal shows Gomez step aside and drop to one knee.
To continue the excitement from this morning, we can't help but share this PEACHTREE PROPOSAL!💍— AJC Peachtree Road Race (@ajcprr) July 4, 2023
Congratulations to Michael Gomez and Jessica Rudolph on their engagement this morning after the race. The Peachtree is one of their annual traditions as a couple 🥰 pic.twitter.com/70EEVOUw1k
Rudolph says yes and the park erupts into cheers for the happy couple.
Now, the couple will run to the altar. That race might be a little longer than 10 kilometers.
