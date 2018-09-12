Robbers carjack, steal cash from man saving to move to a safer neighborhood

ATLANTA - Robbers who ambushed a man, forced him inside his home and then stole his SUV are on the loose.
The victim said they stole the money he was saving up to move to a safer area.
Atlanta police found the silver SUV abandoned at an apartment complex a mile away along Donnally Avenue in southwest Atlanta.
We’re talking to police about the search for the robbers for updates on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Investigators tell Channel 2 Action News the victim was returning to his apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when two robbers forced him inside.
The victim told police one suspect was wearing a mask.
