Robbers carjack, steal cash from man saving to move to a safer neighborhood

    ATLANTA - Robbers who ambushed a man, forced him inside his home and then stole his SUV are on the loose.  

    The victim said they stole the money he was saving up to move to a safer area.

    Atlanta police found the silver SUV abandoned at an apartment complex a mile away along Donnally Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

    Investigators tell Channel 2 Action News the victim was returning to his apartment on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when two robbers forced him inside.

    The victim told police one suspect was wearing a mask.

