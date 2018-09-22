Reward offered to find man wanted for extreme vandalism of woman's home, car

ATLANTA - The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Atlanta police are investigating some extreme vandalism at a woman’s southwest Atlanta home.
Home surveillance video shows a man beside the homeowner's car the day it was spray painted. She believes the same person spray-painted “KKK b****” on her driveway.
We’ll show you the video of the man police are looking for, on the Channel 2 Action New Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
The woman told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson she has no enemies and no one else in the neighborhood can understand why she’s being targeted.
The repairs to her home have totaled at least $10,000.
Federal investigators are helping to investigate why people are vandalizing a SW Atlanta woman's home. "KKK" plus an expletive were spray painted on her driveway. pic.twitter.com/q02c0CZEBF— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) September 22, 2018
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
