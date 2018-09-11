0 Red Cross sends 15 trucks full of supplies to coast as Hurricane Florence nears

ATLANTA - Organizations across the metro-area are sending emergency supplies to coastal areas as Hurricane Florence makes its way toward North and South Carolina.

Many shelves at an American Red Cross warehouse are already empty as the organization continues to move supplies to evacuation centers in the Carolinas.

Channel 2’s Tom Regan was at one metro Red Cross center Tuesday as workers loaded relief supplies onto 15 tractor-trailers, bound for evacuation centers in the Carolinas.

“Each truckload that goes out has supplies for 816 people,” said Ashley Henya with the American Red Cross.

Those supplies include cots, blankets, first aid kits and more.

“There's shampoo, soap, deodorant, lotion, toothpaste and tooth brushes,” Henya said.

After the shelter supplies are sent out, cleaning supplies will be on the way.

“We have brooms, sponges, squeegees, bleach, rubber gloves," Henya said as she walked Regan through the warehouse.

After the supplies are delivered, the Red Cross will turn to local organizations for help in serving food to those displaced by Hurricane Florence.

“With rainfall comes flooding, and with flooding there's a lot of people out of their homes. And that's where we step in,” Henya said.

As the Red Cross heads to the coast, many evacuees are heading to metro Atlanta to escape the hurricane.

“You just got to deal with it. Nothing we can do about it,” local resident Ray Simpson told Regan.

Myra Mulkey told Regan that she's concerned about the safety of a relative in North Carolina.

“If she has to leave or be evacuated, she would some to Atlanta," Mulkey said.

