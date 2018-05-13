Record heat, air quality alert on Mother's Day

ATLANTA - Temperatures are rising quickly for what will be a record-breaking day for Atlanta heat.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking temperatures in your area on Channel 2 Action News Sunday AM.
The record high for today in metro Atlanta is 90 degrees.
“We’ll be above that by mid-afternoon,” Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Temperatures will be in the mid 80s by noon.
There is also another code orange air quality alert Sunday across metro Atlanta.
“The very young, the elderly, and those with breathing issues should avoid prolonged time outside this afternoon and early this evening,” Monahan said.
AIR QUALITY ALERT: Good morning! There's another code orange air quality alert today across metro Atlanta -- the very young, the elderly, and those with breathing issues should avoid prolonged time outside this afternoon and early this evening. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/PZFykwrhQE— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) May 13, 2018
The next couple of days will be mainly dry and hot across north Georgia.
Rain chances significantly increase starting Tuesday as tropical moisture starts moving in.
