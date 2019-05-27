  • Feeling the heat? Atlanta breaks another heat record Sunday

    By: Katie Walls

    Updated:

    Atlanta hit 95 degrees Sunday, setting a record high for this day in history.

    Meteorologist Katie Walls said this is the second straight day of record-setting temperatures. We'll be near to or tying records into the start of the week.

    Atlanta broke a nearly 60-year-old heat record Saturday. The mercury rose to 94 degrees, breaking a record of 93 degrees set May 25, 1960. 

    Sunday's previous record for Atlanta was 94 degrees, set in 1936. Records have been kept since the 1870s.

    [DOWNLOAD: Severe Weather Team 2 App]

    The heat will continue through your Memorial Day holiday, so you will want to keep plenty of water and sunscreen handy.

    Walls said to keep in mind that if you are suffering in the heat, so are your pets. 

    "In this heat, we have to remember our furry friends and keeping them cool, too," Walls said. "With another day of record temperatures on the way, my advice is to walk your pups early in the morning or late in the evening."

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories