Atlanta hit 95 degrees Sunday, setting a record high for this day in history.
Meteorologist Katie Walls said this is the second straight day of record-setting temperatures. We'll be near to or tying records into the start of the week.
Atlanta broke a nearly 60-year-old heat record Saturday. The mercury rose to 94 degrees, breaking a record of 93 degrees set May 25, 1960.
Sunday's previous record for Atlanta was 94 degrees, set in 1936. Records have been kept since the 1870s.
96° in Atlanta today will break the current record of 94° (1936). Temperatures south of I-20 southward will climb into the upper 90s with heat indices nearing 100°. Please keep yourself and furry friends hydrated! pic.twitter.com/jdDBYx2T1O— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) May 26, 2019
We officially set a NEW RECORD of 94° today at ATL, breaking the former record of 93° set in 1960. Records will be in jeopardy again tomorrow through Tuesday. I’m updating my hot forecast highs ahead at 6 on Ch. 2 pic.twitter.com/wCynW5iVUF— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) May 25, 2019
The heat will continue through your Memorial Day holiday, so you will want to keep plenty of water and sunscreen handy.
Walls said to keep in mind that if you are suffering in the heat, so are your pets.
"In this heat, we have to remember our furry friends and keeping them cool, too," Walls said. "With another day of record temperatures on the way, my advice is to walk your pups early in the morning or late in the evening."
