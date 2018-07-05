  • Rain, storms possible Thursday afternoon

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - There is a chance for rain this morning and afternoon.

    Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of rain for your area, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says the best chance for rain and storms is from northwest Georgia into the mountains.

    A few storms will develop in metro Atlanta. 

