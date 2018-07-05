ATLANTA - There is a chance for rain this morning and afternoon.
Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the timing of rain for your area, on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Katie Walls says the best chance for rain and storms is from northwest Georgia into the mountains.
A few storms will develop in metro Atlanta.
UPDATE: Best chance for rain (in yellow) extends from NW GA into the mountains and W NC. A few storms will develop across the Metro, where rain chances this afternoon are 30% (in green) #gawx pic.twitter.com/0MUKJ8m8sA— Katie Walls (@KatieWallsWSB) July 5, 2018
