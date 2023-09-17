Rain to move out throughout the day Sunday

ATLANTA — It will be a wet start to your Sunday, but the rain will move out today and start to dry out.

Severe Weather Team 2 says another front will be coming down from the north and will push the rain out throughout the day and evening on Sunday.

“As it moves through the area, it will help to draw in that drier air mass,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rain will clear out throughout the day

Cooler start to your Monday

Full sunshine expected for the beginning of the workweek

Rain to move out throughout Sunday Here's Severe Weather Team 2's Eboni Deon with a look at your Sunday morning forecast.





©2023 Cox Media Group