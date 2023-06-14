Progress being made with repaving, restriping of Atlanta’s DeKalb Avenue

ATLANTA — Pothole problems on DeKalb Avenue in northeast Atlanta will soon be a thing of the past.

Crews have been busy at work lately paving and restriping the road.

The effort comes after a recent meeting with residents, business owners, and Atlanta’s new DOT commissioner Olomon Caviness.

Caviness said they’ve filled over 70 potholes and added turn lanes at traffic choke points like Krog Street and Clifton Road.

“I’ve heard an earful and made it important to go out into the community to hear directly from the community,” Solomon Caviness, ATLDOT commissioner told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot. “Learned that potholes are a challenge. The auxiliary lane is a challenge, and we’ve done what we could to try and address it.”

The repaving project is planned to go all the way to the East Lake MARTA station.

Lanes will be widened, and bike lanes will be added.

The project began last month and is expected to continue until the end of this year.

“My advice to the community and folks who traverse this section is to bear with us,” Caviness said. “It will be an exciting time. Construction always is, but we’re looking forward to making sure that the end product is what everyone expects.”

