Program helps low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with cooling costs assistance

ATLANTA — Eligible residents can now apply for cooling assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.

The program is made possible by the Georgia Department of Human Services’ Division of Family & Children Services.

It helps low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with cooling costs through direct payments to home energy suppliers.

To qualify, your family’s annual income must be less than or equal to 60% of the median income for a Georgia family.

For a household of one, that income threshold is $33,038, and for a household of five, the income threshold is $73,700.

People age 65 and older and the medically homebound can also apply.

All other Georgians who wish to apply can do so starting on May 1.

Funds are administered through local Community Action Agencies on a first-come, first-served basis until they are gone.

To apply, Georgians should contact their local Community Action Agency at georgiacaa.org.

All applicants should be prepared to provide the following information:

Most recent cooling bill or statement of service from their energy provider

Social Security numbers for each household member

Proof of citizenship for each household member

Proof of income (e.g., paycheck stub or a public assistance verification letter) for the last 30 days for each adult household member

Verification of Social Security or unemployment benefits for all applicable household members

You can get more information on the program by calling 404-657-3426.

