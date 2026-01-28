Power restored after underground fire in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Georgia Power is making final repairs following an underground fire in midtown Atlanta that left thousands without power for several hours.

The fire began more than 20 hours ago due to an equipment failure related to a distribution line in an underground vault, as reported by Georgia Power.

At its peak, about 4,000 customers experienced power outages, including businesses like Wicked Wolf.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan was at 11th Street and Crescent Avenue, where crews are still working to address the aftermath of the fire.

Kyra Wagner, the manager on duty at Wolf during the incident, described the fire’s intensity.

“It sounded like an explosion, that’s the only way to describe it, it was like a big boom, and then another one popped off right afterward,” said Kyra Wagner.

After calling 911, she documented the incident with her phone, capturing the moment flames erupted from the ground.

Following the incident, Atlanta Fire Rescue responded quickly to extinguish the flames and restore safety to the area.

While many customers had their power restored within hours, some experienced delays until the final restorations took place on Tuesday morning.

Nikki Porter said that without power, she had to find another way to heat her home.

“I had some propane assistance, a little small indoor assistance,” she said.

Wagner said she was told that the situation was very serious and could’ve quickly gotten worse.

“They said it could’ve kept exploding if we didn’t call 911 and have the department come out there,” she told McCowan.

Power was fully restored to all affected customers by Tuesday morning.

