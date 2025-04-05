Atlanta

Portion of North Avenue in Atlanta closed for crane removal

By WSBTV.com News Staff
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A portion of North Avenue NW in Atlanta will be closed until Sunday evening so crews can remove a construction crane.

North Avenue NW is closed from Northside Drive NW to Walnut Street NW until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The following detours are in effect:

To travel southbound on Northside NW:

  • Bypass North Ave NW
  • Turn right onto Cameron Alexander Blvd
  • Turn right onto Walnut St NW
  • Turn left onto North Ave NW

To travel westbound on North Ave NW:

  • Turn left onto Northside NW
  • Turn right onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW
  • Turn right onto Walnut St NW
  • Turn left onto North Ave NW

To travel eastbound on North Ave NW:

  • Turn right onto Walnut St NW
  • Turn left onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW
  • Turn left onto Northside NW to North Ave NW

To travel northbound on Northside Dr NW:

  • Turn left onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW
  • Turn right onto Walnut St NW
  • Turn left onto North Ave NW

Sidewalks on the south side of Northside Drive NW will remain open during the closure.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read