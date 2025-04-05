Portion of North Avenue in Atlanta closed for crane removal

ATLANTA — A portion of North Avenue NW in Atlanta will be closed until Sunday evening so crews can remove a construction crane.
North Avenue NW is closed from Northside Drive NW to Walnut Street NW until 6 p.m. Sunday.
The following detours are in effect:
To travel southbound on Northside NW:
- Bypass North Ave NW
- Turn right onto Cameron Alexander Blvd
- Turn right onto Walnut St NW
- Turn left onto North Ave NW
To travel westbound on North Ave NW:
- Turn left onto Northside NW
- Turn right onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW
- Turn right onto Walnut St NW
- Turn left onto North Ave NW
To travel eastbound on North Ave NW:
- Turn right onto Walnut St NW
- Turn left onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW
- Turn left onto Northside NW to North Ave NW
To travel northbound on Northside Dr NW:
- Turn left onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW
- Turn right onto Walnut St NW
- Turn left onto North Ave NW
Sidewalks on the south side of Northside Drive NW will remain open during the closure.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Thousands turn out across Metro Atlanta to protest against presidential policies
- Dekalb County Police officer hurt, several others injured in serious crash
- The first 404 Day Parade marches to success on 405
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group