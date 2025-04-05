Portion of North Avenue in Atlanta closed for crane removal

ATLANTA — A portion of North Avenue NW in Atlanta will be closed until Sunday evening so crews can remove a construction crane.

North Avenue NW is closed from Northside Drive NW to Walnut Street NW until 6 p.m. Sunday.

The following detours are in effect:

To travel southbound on Northside NW:

Bypass North Ave NW

Turn right onto Cameron Alexander Blvd

Turn right onto Walnut St NW

Turn left onto North Ave NW

To travel westbound on North Ave NW:

Turn left onto Northside NW

Turn right onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW

Turn right onto Walnut St NW

Turn left onto North Ave NW

To travel eastbound on North Ave NW:

Turn right onto Walnut St NW

Turn left onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW

Turn left onto Northside NW to North Ave NW

To travel northbound on Northside Dr NW:

Turn left onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW

Turn right onto Walnut St NW

Turn left onto North Ave NW

Sidewalks on the south side of Northside Drive NW will remain open during the closure.

