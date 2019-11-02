0 Porch pirate dressed as pizza deliveryman caught on camera stealing packages

ATLANTA - A fake pizza deliveryman is stealing packages from victims across several Atlanta neighborhoods.

In every case, he walks up to the door, sees if anyone is home, then gets down and swipes packages, stuffing them into an insulated pizza bag.

The man’s been caught on camera three times over the past two weeks, and neighbors told Channel 2’s Matt Johnson that the clever ruse is getting pretty old.

Joanna Higgins was the first one to report him to police Oct. 8, when the thief showed up to her house on Ridgemore Road in northwest Atlanta.

“I hope they find him and just put an end to it. I’d love to feel safe when I order things to my house again,” Higgins said.

A camera spotted the pizza man porch pirate at it again on Halloween morning about 1 ½ miles away on Defoors Ferry Road.

“It’s kind of clever. You have to give it to him. He looks exactly like a pizza guy with the insulated bag. Comes up, makes sure no one's there and just bags packages, and he's gone in an instant,” Higgins said.

The man may blend in as a deliveryman, but his bright blue getaway car stands out.

“I told everyone to look out for a blue PT Cruiser,” Higgins said.

Atlanta police are looking into leads, and Higgins told Johnson she can't help but wonder if he's getting some help along the way.

“In one of the videos, the driveway was pretty long and in the woods. How did he know the packages were there? It kind of seems like he was tipped off,” Higgins said.

So far, the thief hasn't quite hit the jackpot. Victims say he ended up with shampoo, dog food and other minor things.

Neighbors told Johnson they hope the thief is caught before something significant is stolen.

