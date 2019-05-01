0 Popup storms developing across parts of north Georgia

ATLANTA - Some isolated thunderstorms have developed over the metro in what is going to another warm evening.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns forecast on Tuesday that a line of storms would develop along and to the west of Interstate 85, and that’s exactly where the storms have developed throughout this afternoon.

Though the storms are not severe, they are still packing heavy rain and cloud-to-ground lightning.

A cold front that is currently in the Midwest is expected to move in by the weekend, but until it does, the Atlanta area is going to have soupy, tropical air coming up from the south, causing afternoon storms over the next couple of days with the afternoon heating.

"We're going to see the chance for showers through the rest of this week and into the weekend," Burns said.

Early Thursday morning, showers will form in northwestern Georgia, but conditions will be dry across the Atlanta metro.

That same area will see showers form later in the afternoon as well, lasting through the evening commute, Burns said.

Burns said the chance for rain will increase moving into Friday.

Temperatures will stay in the low 80s into the weekend.

Once that cold front moves through, temperatures will fall into the 70s by Sunday but go back up by Monday.

