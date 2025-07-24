Police seek suspect in Atlanta Credit Union burglary

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is actively searching for a man wanted in connection with a burglary at a credit union.

On Monday, just after 8 a.m., officers received a call about a burglary at the Credit Union of Atlanta on Metropolitan Way SW.

When the officers arrived, they spoke to an employee who stated that an unidentified man had broken into the business after hours.

The employee told police that the suspect also stole a laptop and two computer monitors before leaving the location.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tipline at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online or text CSGA.

Tipsters do not have to give their number or any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

