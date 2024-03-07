Atlanta

Police searching for suspect seen running away from shooting near Lindbergh MARTA station

By WSBTV.com News Staff

Suspect running away from shooting scene (Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting near a MARTA station last month.

Officers were called to Camellia Drive NE near the Lindbergh MARTA station on Feb. 23 where they found a man who had been shot. The victim was initially listed in critical condition, but died from his injuries.

Police are now releasing surveillance video that shows a suspect running in what appears to be a parking deck.

Investigators say the suspect is running away from the shooting scene.

He is described as being dressed in all black.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Valur Valsson.

Valur Valsson Murder victim (Atlanta Police Department)

Anyone who knows who the suspect may be should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

