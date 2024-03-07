Police searching for suspect seen running away from shooting near Lindbergh MARTA station

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting near a MARTA station last month.
Officers were called to Camellia Drive NE near the Lindbergh MARTA station on Feb. 23 where they found a man who had been shot. The victim was initially listed in critical condition, but died from his injuries.
Police are now releasing surveillance video that shows a suspect running in what appears to be a parking deck.
Investigators say the suspect is running away from the shooting scene.
He is described as being dressed in all black.
The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Valur Valsson.
Anyone who knows who the suspect may be should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
