Police searching for second suspect in carjacking that left driver stabbed

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a second suspect in a carjacking that ended in a police chase.

Last month, police say they were called to a carjacking near The Home Depot on Piedmont Rd. in Buckhead, where the victim reported also being stabbed by two women.

One of the women, 43-year-old Brandie Grinage, was arrested after police spotted the stolen vehicle and say Grinage led them on a chase.

Police say that before the chase started, Grinage pulled over and let two people out of the car. It’s unclear if either of those people is the second suspect police are searching for.

Investigators have now released surveillance video from outside a building that shows the second suspect walking in the parking lot. Other videos show the woman walking into a convenience store.

Anyone who knows who the woman may be should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta where they can receive a reward of up to $5,000.

