  • Police searching for vehicle they say was carjacked with infant still inside

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned police are searching for a car that was carjacked with a 2-month-old child still inside.

    The incident happened along Greenbriar Parkway shortly around 2 p.m.

    Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is at the scene speaking with investigators trying to learn more information about the incident. 

    Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for LIVE reports on this developing story. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories