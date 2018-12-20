Police searching for vehicle they say was carjacked with infant still inside

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News has learned police are searching for a car that was carjacked with a 2-month-old child still inside.
The incident happened along Greenbriar Parkway shortly around 2 p.m.
Police on the scene of a carjacking 2 month old baby still in the car. pic.twitter.com/97sbh8iNbJ— Richard (@colemanwsbtv) December 20, 2018
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes is at the scene speaking with investigators trying to learn more information about the incident.
