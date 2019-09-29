  • Police searching for man who shoved mother walking baby in stroller, robbed her

    By: Tom Regan

    BUCKHEAD - Atlanta police are searching for a man who shoved a woman to the ground as she walked her baby in a stroller and stole her cellphone.

    The robbery happened around 6 p.m. Friday in Buckhead.

    Police said the man was so aggressive, the mom was afraid that he intended to take her baby.

    Channel 2's Tom Regan talked to neighbors, who were shocked this kind of crime could happen where they live, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

