Police searching for driver who hit woman, eventually left scene

ATLANTA - Deedra Stearns says she is thankful to be alive after seeing video shot of her getting hit by a car about two weeks ago.
Stearns gave the video to Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman, which shows a white car roll through a stop sign and hit her near her job in midtown.
Stearns says she doesn't remember any of it.
"I was very shocked because I didn't know how it happened. Like, in my mind, I was like, ‘Oh, maybe it was just a little bump or something, and I just fell over on my right side.' But after watching it, I couldn't believe that she hit me the way that she did," Stearns said.
Stearns said the driver of the car stayed long enough to talk to firefighters but then left without ever talking to police or leaving her information.
The search for the driver in what police are calling a hit-and-run investigation, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
