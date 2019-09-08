Police searching for 3 men who robbed, fired warning shot at couple in Grant Park

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a couple said robbers pulled up next to them in Grant Park and fired a warning shot before demanding the woman's purse.
Police said the couple was walking around midnight about a block from Oakland Cemetery when a white car pulled up next to them at Woodward and Loomis avenues.
Police said there were three men in the car. One man got out of the car, pulled out a handgun and demanded the woman's purse. When she didn't hand it over immediately, police say he fired his gun at the ground.
The victim gave the man her purse, and the robbers sped away.
A couple robbed at gunpoint in Grant Park just a block away from several popular restaurants. Story at 11 pic.twitter.com/MZhCUne5BE— Christian Jennings (@CJenningsWSB) September 8, 2019
The intersection where the robbery happened is near several popular restaurants including Tin Lizzy's Cantina.
Channel 2's Christian Jennings is working to learn more about the search for the suspects, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Student airlifted to hospital after violent fight at high school caught on camera
- 74-year-old woman in India gives birth to twin girls
- UPDATE: 14-year-old boy who died after being hit by car identified
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}