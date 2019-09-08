  • Police searching for 3 men who robbed, fired warning shot at couple in Grant Park

    ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a couple said robbers pulled up next to them in Grant Park and fired a warning shot before demanding the woman's purse.

    Police said the couple was walking around midnight about a block from Oakland Cemetery when a white car pulled up next to them at Woodward and Loomis avenues.

    Police said there were three men in the car. One man got out of the car, pulled out a handgun and demanded the woman's purse. When she didn't hand it over immediately, police say he fired his gun at the ground. 

    The victim gave the man her purse, and the robbers sped away. 

    The intersection where the robbery happened is near several popular restaurants including Tin Lizzy's Cantina.

