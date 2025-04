ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old boy.

Ryan Powell was last seen leaving Centennial Academy around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

He is a fifth grader at the school and has ADHD.

Ryan was last seen wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black polo shirt, grey pants, and black shoes.

Police said he left the school and walked South on Luckie Street towards Merritts Avenue NW.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he is, is asked to call 911 immediately.

©2025 Cox Media Group