Police search for gunman who left 1 dead in double shooting

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are say one person is dead following a double shooting in southwest Atlanta.
Police said they were called out to Drummond Street SW for a possible shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found one man shot in the head and another shot in the neck and hand.
The man that was shot in the head died from his injuries.
We'll have the latest on this developing story, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.
