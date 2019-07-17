Police say thieves stole man's identity, went on shopping spree

ATLANTA - An Atlanta man says two men used his identity to open up lines of credit at department stores across the city.
The thieves wracked up $12,000 in charges.
"My credit dropped over 125 points in two weeks," the victim said.
How he's teaming up with Atlanta police to track down the pair of thieves, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
