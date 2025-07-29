Police release new video of suspect tied to shootings at park, home in SW Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting on July 24, 2025, that left one person dead and several others injured.

Investigators released a new video on Monday night showing a man who they believe is a suspect in this case getting out of a car.

The shooting happened around 9:44 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting at 245 Oak Drive SE, where they found a 21-year-old woman and an 18-year-old men with gunshot wounds.

The men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to the hospital.

In addition to the shooting at Oak Drive, officers were dispatched to 50 Mount Zion Road SW, where three more individuals were found with gunshot wounds.

TRENDING STORIES:

Two of these victims were in stable condition, and one was in critical condition. During the investigation, a traffic stop on Old Hapeville Road SW led to the discovery of another shooting victim, who was taken to the hospital with a leg wound.

Investigators believe that these incidents are related, with the actual location of the shooting being 279 Oak Drive SE.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives from the Aggravated Assault Unit and the Homicide Unit are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the events.

Anyone with information on this case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

©2025 Cox Media Group