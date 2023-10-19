Police release new video of person of interest in stabbing death of 20-year-old father-to-be

ATLANTA, Ga. — Police have released new surveillance video of a person of interest in the stabbing death of a young father-to-be in East Atlanta.

Chavion Smith, 20, was stabbed after police said he confronted someone stealing from cars on Flat Shoals Road Oct. 4. It’s unclear if the thief, who hasn’t been identified, was targeting Smith’s car.

New video released by police shows a man walking in the area, first in a red jacket and then in a black T-shirt.

Family members and former teachers revealed on social media that Smith was a former standout football player from Statesboro, North Carolina.

“He had a heart of gold, the most beautiful smile and an infectious laugh,” a former teacher, Tara Elliot, wrote. “I loved him like a son, everyone adored him.”

Smith was a former Statesville High School star running back and was currently attending UNC Charlotte and played for the Charlotte 49ers in 2021.

He was expecting a son with his girlfriend, Shania Bailey-Scott, who described him as her best friend.

“We had just celebrated our baby shower for our baby boy who you were so ready to meet,” Bailey-Scott wrote on Facebook. “You were so excited to become a dad and meet your son, that’s all you would talk about. The fact you didn’t get the chance to hold our son before you left this earth is truly eating me up.”

It’s unclear why Smith was in Atlanta.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

