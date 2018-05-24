Police officer stable after accidentally shooting himself, investigators say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say one of their own accidentally shot himself.
APD said a motors officer accidentally shot himself on his right side along Southside Industrial Parkway in southeast Atlanta.
The officer has been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where investigators said he is in stable condition.
Police said the officer was complaining of some side pain, but was alert, conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital.
