Police looking for Atlanta man who suffers from dementia, PTSD

ATLANTA — Authorities are looking for a man who wandered away from his home late last week.
Atlanta police said they are looking for Harry Charles Wallace, who was last seen Friday around 8 p.m. at a home on Fort Valley Drive SW.
Wallace was last seen wearing a grey sweatsuit and black tennis shoes.
Authorities said Wallace sufferers from dementia and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
No further information regarding his description has been provided.
Anyone with information regarding Wallace’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
