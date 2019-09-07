Police arrest 2 people after man brings gun to MARTA station

ATLANTA - MARTA police arrested two people after passengers spotted a man with a gun at the West End station Friday night.
Video posted to social media shows the man casually walking around with what appeared to be an assault-style weapon.
Police arrested two men, including the man with a gun, after they say the men had an argument. The man with the gun, 23-year-old Bernard Seals, was charged with reckless conduct and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. Demze;; Atkinson, 28, was charged with simple assault.
Neither men were injured. Both were taken to jail and suspended from MARTA.
It is legal to have a gun on MARTA if you have a permit.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden is working to learn if MARTA police plan to ramp up security after the incident, for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game.
