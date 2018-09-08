1 in custody after altercation near Atlanta restaurant ends with triple shooting

Atlanta police are investigating after three people were shot during an altercation near a southwest Atlanta restaurant.
The department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that officers responded around 1 a.m. to a scene near Tom, Dick and Hank at 191 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.
Police arrived and found a 37-year-old man who had been shot several times. He was transported to Grady Hospital in critical condition.
Shortly after the shooting, police say another man and a woman arrived at Grady with gunshot wounds and were in stable condition.
Investigators determined this second man, 27-year-old Ronnie Dunn, was the suspect in the shooting and took him into custody.
Police say Dunn and the victim were involved in an altercation outside the restaurant. During the altercation, police say Dunn shot the victim several times.
Dunn is charged with aggravated assault and remains in Fulton County Jail without bond, according to jail records.
Information from our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
